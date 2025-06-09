MAG-12 change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Marcus B. Annibale, left, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing presents Col. Kyle B. Shoop, outgoing commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st MAW with the Legion of Merit medal during a change of command ceremony for MAG-12 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 12, 2025. Col. Kyle B. Shoop relinquished command to Col. William B. Millett III after serving as MAG-12 commanding officer for two years. Annibale is a native of Virginia and Shoop is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes)