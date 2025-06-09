Popular Music Group The Destroyers deliver an outstanding high energy set at the finish line for the 38th Navy Bay Bridge Run/Walk in Coronado.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Musician Second Class Josh Smith is a percussionist and drummer of the Popular Music Group the Destroyers.



The Navy Bay Bridge Run/Walk is a 4-mile run/walk with this year being the first time to offer a 10K route for those cardio lovers. The race starts in front of the Hilton Bayfront Hotel and finishes in Tidelands Park. Hosted by MWR, this fundraiser event offers scenic bay views and a rare opportunity to walk across the iconic Coronado bridge.