    Navy Band Southwests Popular Music Group performs at 38th Navy Bay Bridge Run/Walk.

    Navy Band Southwests Popular Music Group performs at 38th Navy Bay Bridge Run/Walk.

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cristiana Rojas 

    Navy Band Southwest

    Musician First Class Pete Mattice and Musician Second Class Robert Totten rocking out as the runners cross the finish line.

    The Navy Bay Bridge Run/Walk is a 4-mile run/walk with this year being the first time to offer a 10K route for those cardio lovers. The race starts in front of the Hilton Bayfront Hotel and finishes in Tidelands Park. Hosted by MWR, this fundraiser event offers scenic bay views and a rare opportunity to walk across the iconic Coronado bridge.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    VIRIN: 250518-N-DT460-1248
    Location: US
    by PO2 Cristiana Rojas

    Popular Music Group The Destroyers deliver an outstanding high energy set at the finish line for the 38th Navy Bay Bridge Run/Walk in Coronado.

