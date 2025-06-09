Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott McAdam Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott McAdam, the communication strategy and operations staff non-commissioned officer in charge of MCAS Iwakuni, and Iowa native, gives a speech during a promotion ceremony at JMSDF Etajima, Japan, May. 4, 2025. Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott McAdam, the communication strategy and operations staff non-commissioned officer in charge of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, was promoted to the rank of master gunnery sergeant, one of the highest levels of enlisted leadership in the Marine Corps, where he will serve as the technical expert in his military occupational specialty. JMSDF Etajima is the former home of the Japanese Naval Academy and current home to the JMSDF Officer Candidate School and 1st Maritime Service School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)