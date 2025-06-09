Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott McAdam Promotion [Image 2 of 7]

    Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott McAdam Promotion

    ETAJIMA, HIROSHIMA, JAPAN

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott McAdam, the communication strategy and operations staff non-commissioned officer in charge of MCAS Iwakuni, and Iowa native, is pinned by his family during a promotion ceremony at JMSDF Etajima, Japan, May. 4, 2025. Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott McAdam, the communication strategy and operations staff non-commissioned officer in charge of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, was promoted to the rank of master gunnery sergeant, one of the highest levels of enlisted leadership in the Marine Corps, where he will serve as the technical expert in his military occupational specialty. JMSDF Etajima is the former home of the Japanese Naval Academy and current home to the JMSDF Officer Candidate School and 1st Maritime Service School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    VIRIN: 250604-M-RY694-1053
    Location: ETAJIMA, HIROSHIMA, JP
