USNS Comfort Performs A Cataract Surgery

ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (June 11, 2025) Lt. Caleb Choi, a resident nurse assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), assists in performing a cataract surgery aboard Comfort during Continuing Promise 2025 in St. George’s, Grenada, June 11, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
|06.10.2025
|06.12.2025 19:00
|9108091
|Location:
|ST. GEORGE'S, GD
