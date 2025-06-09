Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort Performs A Cataract Surgery [Image 3 of 4]

    USNS Comfort Performs A Cataract Surgery

    ST. GEORGE'S, GRENADA

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deven Fernandez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250611-N-DF135-1140
    ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (June 11, 2025) Lt. Caleb Choi, a resident nurse assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Luis Diaz, observe a cataract surgery aboard Comfort in St. George’s, Grenada, June 11, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led Mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 19:00
    Photo ID: 9108090
    VIRIN: 250611-N-DF135-1140
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: ST. GEORGE'S, GD
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Comfort Performs A Cataract Surgery [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Comfort Performs A Cataract Surgery

    USNS Comfort
    US Navy
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25

