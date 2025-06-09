Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG PACIFIC Sailor Advances [Image 3 of 3]

    NTAG PACIFIC Sailor Advances

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class ROBERT HAGGARD 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific

    EL SEGUNDO, California (June 12, 2025) Engineman 1st Class Jonathan Rivera is frocked by spouse to current rank during a Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific promotion ceremony, June 12, 2025. NTAG Pacific recruits high quality officer and enlisted applicants for Active and Reserve Naval service in seven Southern California counties, the State of Hawaii, Pacific Island territories, and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist First Class R. Eugene Haggard)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 18:02
    Photo ID: 9107939
    VIRIN: 250612-N-UL798-7751
    Resolution: 3292x4115
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, NTAG PACIFIC Sailor Advances [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 ROBERT HAGGARD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

