NTAG PACIFIC Sailor Advances

EL SEGUNDO, California (June 12, 2025) Engineman 1st Class Jonathan Rivera is frocked by spouse to current rank during a Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific promotion ceremony, June 12, 2025. NTAG Pacific recruits high quality officer and enlisted applicants for Active and Reserve Naval service in seven Southern California counties, the State of Hawaii, Pacific Island territories, and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist First Class R. Eugene Haggard)