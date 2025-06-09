Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall visits Rancho Palos Verdes

Jack Shuman, a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, stands in front of the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, May 26, 2025. The Traveling Memorial is a 3/5 scale of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington DC; it stands six feet tall at the center and covers almost 300 feet from end to end. The wall stands as a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney G. White)
Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 18:09
Location:
|RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CALIFORNIA, US
