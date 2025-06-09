Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall visits Rancho Palos Verdes [Image 2 of 2]

    RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney Glen White 

    12th Marine Corps District

    Jack Shuman, a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, stands in front of the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, May 26, 2025. The Traveling Memorial is a 3/5 scale of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington DC; it stands six feet tall at the center and covers almost 300 feet from end to end. The wall stands as a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    This work, Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall visits Rancho Palos Verdes [Image 2 of 2], by GySgt Courtney Glen White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

