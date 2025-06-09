Safety Takes Flight: The Importance of Airfield Inspections

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Whitworth, 92nd Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of airfield management training, performs a routine airfield inspection at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 6, 2025. Airfield management personnel meticulously inspect the airfield daily to identify and document any potential hazards or discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Clare Werner)