Safety Takes Flight: The Importance of Airfield Inspections

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Whitworth, 92nd Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of airfield management training, inputs flightline inspection data using an airfield operations system during a routine inspection at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 6, 2025. Whitworth used this system to mark the location of a discrepancy for repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Clare Werner)
