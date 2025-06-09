Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety Takes Flight: The Importance of Airfield Inspections [Image 3 of 4]

    Safety Takes Flight: The Importance of Airfield Inspections

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Clare Werner 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Whitworth, 92nd Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of airfield management training, inputs flightline inspection data using an airfield operations system during a routine inspection at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 6, 2025. Whitworth used this system to mark the location of a discrepancy for repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Clare Werner)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 17:42
    Photo ID: 9107869
    VIRIN: 250606-F-YI652-1071
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Safety Takes Flight: The Importance of Airfield Inspections [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Clare Werner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airfield Management
    Discrepancy
    92nd Operations Support Squadron
    Airfield Inspection

