Safety Takes Flight: The Importance of Airfield Inspections

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Whitworth, 92nd Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of airfield management training, inputs flightline inspection data using an airfield operations system during a routine inspection at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 6, 2025. Whitworth used this system to mark the location of a discrepancy for repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Clare Werner)