Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PROs on the Mall: Celebrating 225 Years of Delivering Excellence [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PROs on the Mall: Celebrating 225 Years of Delivering Excellence

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (June 12, 2025) – Portsmouth Naval Shipyard employees and Sailors receive lunch during a “Pros on the Mall” event celebrating the shipyard’s 225th birthday, June 12. “Pros on the Mall” is an event for all hands to reemphasize the importance of getting warships in and out of maintenance on time. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 15:06
    Photo ID: 9107235
    VIRIN: 250616-N-VG694-2007
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PROs on the Mall: Celebrating 225 Years of Delivering Excellence [Image 7 of 7], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PROs on the Mall: Celebrating 225 Years of Delivering Excellence
    PROs on the Mall: Celebrating 225 Years of Delivering Excellence
    PROs on the Mall: Celebrating 225 Years of Delivering Excellence
    PROs on the Mall: Celebrating 225 Years of Delivering Excellence
    PROs on the Mall: Celebrating 225 Years of Delivering Excellence
    PROs on the Mall: Celebrating 225 Years of Delivering Excellence
    PROs on the Mall: Celebrating 225 Years of Delivering Excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Submarines
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Navy
    PNSY
    AmericasNavy250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download