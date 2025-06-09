PROs on the Mall: Celebrating 225 Years of Delivering Excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (June 12, 2025) - Deputy Commander, Industrial Operations, Naval Sea Systems Command Rear Adm. Scott Brown hands out sandwiches to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard employees during a “Pros on the Mall” event celebrating the shipyard’s 225th birthday, June 12. “Pros on the Mall” is an event for all hands to reemphasize the importance of getting warships in and out of maintenance on time. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)