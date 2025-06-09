Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engage early, deliver better: International team shares acquisition advantage [Image 12 of 12]

    Engage early, deliver better: International team shares acquisition advantage

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Debra Watts 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    A small Defense Contract Management Agency International team recently briefed senior leaders at the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy on Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., on how early insight saves time, reduces risk and drives better contract outcomes across the Department of Defense.

    TAGS

    DCMA International
    Early acquisition engagement

