A small Defense Contract Management Agency International team recently briefed senior leaders at the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy on Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., on how early insight saves time, reduces risk and drives better contract outcomes across the Department of Defense.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 15:09
|Photo ID:
|9107227
|VIRIN:
|250411-D-RD565-1001
|Resolution:
|5907x1856
|Size:
|636.06 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engage early, deliver better: International team shares acquisition advantage [Image 12 of 12], by Debra Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engage early, deliver better: International team shares acquisition advantage
No keywords found.