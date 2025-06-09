Engage early, deliver better: International team shares acquisition advantage

Photo By Debra Watts | A small Defense Contract Management Agency International team recently briefed senior...... read more read more Photo By Debra Watts | A small Defense Contract Management Agency International team recently briefed senior leaders at the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy on Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., on how early insight saves time, reduces risk and drives better contract outcomes across the Department of Defense. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – A Defense Contract Management Agency International team of professionals recently briefed senior acquisition leaders on a growing effort to help defense acquisition programs succeed before they begin.



The effort — called Early Acquisition Engagement, or EAE — is designed to help buying commands avoid and address problems before contracts are awarded.



“By connecting with buying commands early in the planning phase, we can offer critical insight to avoid contract pitfalls before they occur,” said Jessica Zambrano, DCMAI’s Host Nation program coordinator. “From identifying quality risks to verifying production capabilities and evaluating pricing structures, the EAE team is helping programs make smarter decisions from the start.”



The International team used technology to deliver the briefing remotely from various locations, avoiding travel costs and reaching acquisition leaders at the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy on Fort McNair in Washington, D.C.



“I think the presentation went well,” said Zambrano, who was one of three agency representatives to brief. “There were many discussions on ways DCMA can support the different buying commands.”



EAE supports pre- and post-award phases, but an additional benefit comes before solicitation begins. During acquisition planning, the agency provides input on past performance, cost structures, contractor financial health and more. Proposal evaluations include technical and pricing analysis, forward pricing rates, and reviews of proposed incentive structures.



“When engaged early, DCMA can help programs reduce lead time, tighten requirements and improve contractor accountability,” said Matt Ott, DCMAI host nation program coordinator. “For example, one program office was preparing a solicitation for a critical system refresh. After engaging DCMA through EAE, the team uncovered a mismatch between projected production timelines and the contractor’s actual capacity. Adjustments made at that stage helped avoid costly delays and rework post-award.”



The team found the Eisenhower School audience receptive to DCMA and planned to leverage agency capabilities moving forward.



“I think in this environment, everyone is looking for more resources, and it seemed this audience was unaware of all the ways DCMA offers support in the form of EAE and throughout the entire acquisition lifecycle,” Heather Failla, DCMAI Contracts director said.



Failla concluded the class with a robust Q&A session and addressed how DCMA focuses and balances resources on high-risk contracts and programs.



Click here to learn more about how early collaboration can lead to better contracts and stronger mission outcomes.