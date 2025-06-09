Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Guard, Uruguayan Air Force Leaders Strengthen Ties in Montevideo [Image 2 of 2]

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Leaders from the Connecticut National Guard and Uruguayan Air Force gather at a round table discussion at Juan Manuel Boiso Lanza Air Base, Montevideo, Uruguay, May 20, 2025. The discussion highlighted the enduring relationship fostered through the State Partnership Program, which has connected the Connecticut National Guard and Uruguay since 2000.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Location: MONTEVIDEO, UY
    Uruguayan, Connecticut Guard Leaders Discuss Training, Cooperation in Montevideo
    #SPP #ArmyNationalGuard #AirNationalGuard #ConnecticutNationalGuard

