Connecticut Guard, Uruguayan Air Force Leaders Strengthen Ties in Montevideo

Leaders from the Connecticut National Guard and Uruguayan Air Force gather at a round table discussion at Juan Manuel Boiso Lanza Air Base, Montevideo, Uruguay, May 20, 2025. The discussion highlighted the enduring relationship fostered through the State Partnership Program, which has connected the Connecticut National Guard and Uruguay since 2000.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)