Uruguayan, Connecticut Guard Leaders Discuss Training, Cooperation in Montevideo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Uruguayan Air Force Gen. Fernando Rubén Colina Alsinet, Commander in Chief of the Uruguayan Air Force, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon, Jr., the Connecticut National Guard Adjutant General, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Olander, the Connecticut National Guard Chief of Staff Air, sits at a round table discussion at Juan Manuel Boiso Lanza Air Base, Montevideo, Uruguay, May 20, 2025. The leaders gathered to discuss ongoing cooperation and future training initiatives as part of the State Partnership Program between Uruguay and the Connecticut National Guard.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)