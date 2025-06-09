Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Uruguayan, Connecticut Guard Leaders Discuss Training, Cooperation in Montevideo [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Uruguayan, Connecticut Guard Leaders Discuss Training, Cooperation in Montevideo

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Uruguayan Air Force Gen. Fernando Rubén Colina Alsinet, Commander in Chief of the Uruguayan Air Force, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon, Jr., the Connecticut National Guard Adjutant General, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Olander, the Connecticut National Guard Chief of Staff Air, sits at a round table discussion at Juan Manuel Boiso Lanza Air Base, Montevideo, Uruguay, May 20, 2025. The leaders gathered to discuss ongoing cooperation and future training initiatives as part of the State Partnership Program between Uruguay and the Connecticut National Guard.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 08:57
    Photo ID: 9105716
    VIRIN: 250521-Z-FH878-1005
    Resolution: 4714x3136
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: MONTEVIDEO, UY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Uruguayan, Connecticut Guard Leaders Discuss Training, Cooperation in Montevideo [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Emme Drummond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Uruguayan, Connecticut Guard Leaders Discuss Training, Cooperation in Montevideo
    Connecticut Guard, Uruguayan Air Force Leaders Strengthen Ties in Montevideo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SPP #ArmyNationalGuard #AirNationalGuard #ConnecticutNationalGaurd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download