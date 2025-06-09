USS Oscar Austin returns to NAVSTA Rota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 10, 2025) Fire Controlman (Aegis) Third Class Brayson Hughes, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), is reunited with his family during the ship's return to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain after a six-month patrol, June 10, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)