Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Oscar Austin returns to NAVSTA Rota [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Oscar Austin returns to NAVSTA Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jett Morgan 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 10, 2025) Lt. Kevin Kyle, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) embraces his family during the ship's return to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota after a six-month patrol, Spain, June 10, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 08:41
    Photo ID: 9105690
    VIRIN: 250610-N-YS747-2018
    Resolution: 3833x3066
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oscar Austin returns to NAVSTA Rota [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jett Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Oscar Austin returns to NAVSTA Rota
    USS Oscar Austin returns to NAVSTA Rota
    USS Oscar Austin returns to NAVSTA Rota
    USS Oscar Austin returns to NAVSTA Rota
    USS Oscar Austin returns to NAVSTA Rota
    USS Oscar Austin returns to NAVSTA Rota
    USS Oscar Austin returns to NAVSTA Rota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rota
    NAVSTA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download