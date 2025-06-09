Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington Conducts Sea and Anchor [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    George Washington Conducts Sea and Anchor

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Seaman Garret Nelson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Uzziel Guzman, from El Paso, Texas, assigned to deck department’s aft division, handles a mooring line on the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while departing Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 10, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Garret Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 07:15
    Photo ID: 9105529
    VIRIN: 250610-N-TB913-1125
    Resolution: 2875x4312
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Conducts Sea and Anchor [Image 2 of 2], by SN Garret Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington Conducts Sea and Anchor
    George Washington Conducts Sea and Anchor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FDNF
    CVN73
    Fantail
    Sea and Anchor
    USSGW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download