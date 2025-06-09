George Washington Conducts Sea and Anchor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Uzziel Guzman, from El Paso, Texas, assigned to deck department’s aft division, handles a mooring line on the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while departing Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 10, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Garret Nelson)