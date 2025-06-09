2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Army Lieutenant Colonel Byeong Min Park and Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier Cpl. Ju Han Lee, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, make an inspiring speech during the KATUSA Friendship Week closing ceremony at Schoonover Bowl, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 12, 2025. KATUSA Friendship Week promoted camaraderie and teamwork between Soldiers and Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldiers through a week of sports and cultural activities, reinforcing the value of the everstrong ROK-U.S. alliance. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee)