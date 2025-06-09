Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Closing Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Republic of Korea Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey win Certificates of Achievement during the KATUSA Friendship Week closing ceremony at Schoonover Bowl, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 12, 2025. KATUSA Friendship Week promoted camaraderie and teamwork between Soldiers and Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldiers through a week of sports and cultural activities, reinforcing the value of the everstrong ROK-U.S. alliance. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 03:57
    Photo ID: 9105345
    VIRIN: 250612-O-A5022-1100
    Resolution: 3599x2399
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PFC See Woo Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Closing Ceremony
    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Closing Ceremony
    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Closing Ceremony
    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Closing Ceremony
    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Closing Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Casey
    IMCOM
    KATUSA
    KATUSA Friendship Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download