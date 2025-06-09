2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey win Certificates of Achievement during the KATUSA Friendship Week closing ceremony at Schoonover Bowl, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 12, 2025. KATUSA Friendship Week promoted camaraderie and teamwork between Soldiers and Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldiers through a week of sports and cultural activities, reinforcing the value of the everstrong ROK-U.S. alliance. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee)