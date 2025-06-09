39th MDG Welcomes New Commander to Incirlik

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Craig Rhyne, 39th Medical Group incoming commander, assumes command during the 39th MDG change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 11, 2025. The 39th MDG provides preventative and clinical healthcare and wellness services to the Incirlik community in addition to five geographically separated units and NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)