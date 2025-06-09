Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th MDG Welcomes New Commander to Incirlik [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    39th MDG Welcomes New Commander to Incirlik

    INCIRLIK, ADANA, TURKEY

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Craig Rhyne, 39th Medical Group incoming commander, delivers remarks during the 39th MDG change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 11, 2025. The 39th MDG provides preventative and clinical healthcare and wellness services to the Incirlik community in addition to five geographically separated units and NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 03:45
    Photo ID: 9105337
    VIRIN: 250611-F-BS488-1006
    Resolution: 6996x4664
    Size: 12.45 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th MDG Welcomes New Commander to Incirlik [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th MDG Welcomes New Commander to Incirlik
    39th MDG Welcomes New Commander to Incirlik
    39th MDG Welcomes New Commander to Incirlik
    39th MDG Welcomes New Commander to Incirlik
    39th MDG Welcomes New Commander to Incirlik
    39th MDG Welcomes New Commander to Incirlik
    39th MDG Welcomes New Commander to Incirlik
    39th MDG Welcomes New Commander to Incirlik
    39th MDG Welcomes New Commander to Incirlik

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COC
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39 MDG
    Türkiye

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download