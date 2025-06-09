Emory S. Land (AS 39) conducts OC qualification course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 06, 2025) – Electrician’s Mate Fireman Blake Obaugh, left, performs a simulated apprehension, while under the effects of Oleoresin Capsicum (OC), on Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Embry Linger, right, during an OC qualification course as part of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land’s (AS 39) security reaction force class at Naval Base Guam, June 6, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elijah Webb)