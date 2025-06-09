Emory S. Land (AS 39) conducts OC qualification course

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 06, 2025) – Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabel Mendoza performs a simulated apprehension on Ensign Anthony Ferris during an Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) qualification course as part of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land’s (AS 39) security reaction force class at Naval Base Guam, June 6, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elijah Webb)

