NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 06, 2025) – Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabel Mendoza performs a simulated apprehension on Ensign Anthony Ferris during an Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) qualification course as part of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land’s (AS 39) security reaction force class at Naval Base Guam, June 6, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elijah Webb)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 01:20
|Photo ID:
|9105222
|VIRIN:
|250607-N-BD484-1071
|Resolution:
|2380x1904
|Size:
|776.95 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emory S. Land (AS 39) conducts OC qualification course [Image 3 of 3], by SN elijah webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.