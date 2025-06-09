USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250611-N-WJ234-1487 CORAL SEA (June 11, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Brittany McGhee, left, from Brooklyn, New York, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) instructs another Sailor on how to direct aircraft on the ship’s flight deck while conducting flight operations in the Coral Sea, June 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)