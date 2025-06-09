Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    CORAL SEA

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250611-N-WJ234-1487 CORAL SEA (June 11, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Brittany McGhee, left, from Brooklyn, New York, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) instructs another Sailor on how to direct aircraft on the ship’s flight deck while conducting flight operations in the Coral Sea, June 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 22:26
    Photo ID: 9105029
    VIRIN: 250611-N-WJ234-1487
    Resolution: 6964x5504
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flight operations
    Flight Deck
    USS America (LHA 6)
    F-35B Lightening II

