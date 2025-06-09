USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250611-N-WJ234-1128 CORAL SEA, (June 11, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Lauren Bryan, from Victorville, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts foreign object damage walkdown on the ship’s flight deck, in Coral Sea June 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)