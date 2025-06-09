2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Volleyball Tournament

Soldiers and Korean Augmented to the U.S. Army (KATUSA’s) compete during the KATUSA Friendship Week Volleyball Tournament at Carey Gym, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 10. KATUSA Friendship Week is an annual event that celebrates the strong alliance and camaraderie between U.S. and Korean soldiers through friendly competitions, cultural exchanges, and team-building activities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Paola Garrastegui-Galarza)
