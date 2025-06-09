Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Volleyball Tournament [Image 1 of 2]

    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Volleyball Tournament

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Sgt. Pomare Te’o Jr., assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Headquarters and Headquarters Company, serves during Korean Augmented to U.S. Army (KATUSA) Friendship Week Volleyball Tournament at Carey Gym, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 10. KATUSA Friendship Week is an annual event that celebrates the strong alliance and camaraderie between U.S. and Korean soldiers through friendly competitions, cultural exchanges, and team-building activities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Paola Garrastegui-Galarza)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 22:18
    Photo ID: 9105020
    VIRIN: 250610-A-EM935-5149
    Resolution: 3405x5108
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    sports
    IMCOM
    fitness
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P
    KFW25

