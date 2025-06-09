Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Musician 3rd Class Colin Walter rehearses with University of Hawai’i Band [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Musician 3rd Class Colin Walter rehearses with University of Hawai’i Band

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    250610-N-XE085-1004 HONOLULU, HAWAII (June 10, 2025) - Musician 3rd Class Colin Walter represents the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band while playing bassoon during a conducting workshop at the University of Hawai’i. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Tyler Wise/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 22:23
    Photo ID: 9105019
    VIRIN: 250610-N-XE085-1004
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician 3rd Class Colin Walter rehearses with University of Hawai’i Band [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band rehearses with the University of Hawai’i Bands
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Members Rehearse with University of Hawai’i Band
    Musician 3rd Class Colin Walter rehearses with University of Hawai’i Band

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Music
    outreach
    band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download