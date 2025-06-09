HONOLULU, HAWAII (June 10, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Jacki Skeweris (left) and Musician 1st Class Whitney Adams (right) represent the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band while playing the oboe during a conducting workshop at the University of Hawai’i. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Tyler Wise/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 22:23
|Photo ID:
|9105018
|VIRIN:
|250610-N-XE085-1560
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|8.02 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Members Rehearse with University of Hawai’i Band [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.