U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Members Rehearse with University of Hawai’i Band

HONOLULU, HAWAII (June 10, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Jacki Skeweris (left) and Musician 1st Class Whitney Adams (right) represent the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band while playing the oboe during a conducting workshop at the University of Hawai’i. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Tyler Wise/Released)