U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey firefighters listen to Col. Dan Artino, commander of USAG PoM, give remarks before reading a general officer star note from Maj. Gen. Richard T. Appelhans, commanding general of U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, thanking them for their community support at the PoM fire station, June 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 19:38
|Photo ID:
|9104834
|VIRIN:
|250611-A-CD693-1315
|Resolution:
|7684x5504
|Size:
|11.38 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Presidio of Monterey fire department recognized for community response [Image 3 of 3], by Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Presidio of Monterey fire department recognized for community response
No keywords found.