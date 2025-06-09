Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presidio of Monterey fire department recognized for community response [Image 1 of 3]

    Presidio of Monterey fire department recognized for community response

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Benjamin Ingold 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey firefighters listen to Col. Dan Artino, commander of USAG PoM, give remarks before reading a general officer star note from Maj. Gen. Richard T. Appelhans, commanding general of U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, thanking them for their community support at the PoM fire station, June 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold)

