Presidio of Monterey fire department recognized for community response

Photo By Benjamin Ingold | U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey firefighters and leadership stand together...... read more read more Photo By Benjamin Ingold | U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey firefighters and leadership stand together after Col. Dan Artino, commander of USAG PoM, delivered a general officer star note from Maj. Gen. Richard T. Appelhans, commanding general of U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, thanking them for their community support at the PoM fire station, June 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold) see less | View Image Page

Four Presidio of Monterey firefighters were presented general officer star notes on behalf of Maj. Gen. Richard T. Appelhans, commanding general of U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, by Col. Dan Artino, commander of U.S. Army Garrion Presidio of Monterey, for their recent response to a structure fire in Monterey.



The structure fire occurred on April 3, 2025, at the Carl’s Jr. restaurant in Monterey and required a multi-agency response. While the Monterey Fire Department served as the lead agency, PoM Fire provided support alongside numerous local fire agencies and first responders to contain the blaze and prevent the spread of destruction to neighboring buildings and homes.



“This accomplishment is a testament to your unwavering commitment and dedication as a firefighter,” Appelhans wrote in his general officer star note to the firefighters. “Thank you for your commitment to the safety and well-being of our Soldiers, civilians and wider Monterey community.”



PoM emergency services remain highly engaged with local emergency response agencies and prepared to respond when called upon. The collective emergency response to the Carl’s Jr. Fire showcased how local interagency teamwork and interoperability ensures safety for the entire Monterey community.



“Our emergency services truly make an impact on our local community,” said Artino. “When community leaders and senior officers take time to sit down, write their thoughts out and send a letter, that shows how meaningful their support was.”