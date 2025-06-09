Kentucky National Guard and Ecuador participate in Cyber Shield 2025

Air and Army National Guardsmen from Kentucky and other states pose with Kentucky's state partner, Ecuador, during exercise Cyber Shield 2025 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 11, 2025. Since 1996, the Kentucky National Guard joined with the Ecuadorian military through the State Partnership Program (SPP) to lead numerous joint training exercises, collaborative projects and cultural exchanges, and enhance skills and understanding of both parties. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)
