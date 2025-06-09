Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky National Guard and Ecuador participate in Cyber Shield 2025

    Kentucky National Guard and Ecuador participate in Cyber Shield 2025

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Air and Army National Guardsmen from Kentucky and other states pose with Kentucky's state partner, Ecuador, during exercise Cyber Shield 2025 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 11, 2025. Since 1996, the Kentucky National Guard joined with the Ecuadorian military through the State Partnership Program (SPP) to lead numerous joint training exercises, collaborative projects and cultural exchanges, and enhance skills and understanding of both parties. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    VIRIN: 250611-Z-LB971-3004
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Kentucky National Guard and Ecuador participate in Cyber Shield 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Jasmine McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky National Guardsman uses native language and cyber skills to overcome training barriers

