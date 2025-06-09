Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky National Guard and Ecuador participate in Cyber Shield 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    Kentucky National Guard and Ecuador participate in Cyber Shield 2025

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Daniel Jarillo-Gutierrez, an information technology specialist assigned to Joint Force Headquarters with the Kentucky Army National Guard participates in exercise Cyber Shield 2025 with Ecuadorian state partners in Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 4, 2025. Jarillo-Gutierrez is a native Spanish speaker, and he has participated in several cyber exercises across the United States as well as South America. He works closely with Kentucky's state partner, Ecuador, during major training events. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)

