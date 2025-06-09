Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Reserve ICS Training 2025 [Image 25 of 25]

    Coast Guard Reserve ICS Training 2025

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan Akiyama 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Lt. Alexander Min, an officer assigned to Coast Guard Sector Honolulu's Logistics Management Team, responds to questions from Coast Guard members participating in a reserve Incident Command System exercise held at Coast Guard Base Honolulu, June 7, 2025. The Coast Guard reservists ICS training is held annually at Base Honolulu, incorporating reservists from Coast Guard District 14, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, Base Honolulu, and PACAREA. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan Akiyama.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025
    Reserve
    District 14
    ICS
    Sector Honolulu
    PACAREA
    Base Honolulu

