Coast Guard Reserve ICS Training 2025

Lt. Alexander Min, an officer assigned to Coast Guard Sector Honolulu’s Logistics Management Team, responds to questions from Coast Guard members participating in a reserve Incident Command System exercise held at Coast Guard Base Honolulu, June 7, 2025. The Coast Guard reservists ICS training is held annually at Base Honolulu, incorporating reservists from Coast Guard District 14, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, Base Honolulu, and PACAREA. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan Akiyama.