Lt. Eric Kolb, a reserve officer assigned to Coast Guard Sector Honolulu’s Maintenance Augmentation Team, updated the incident command on operations during a reserve Incident Command System exercise held at Coast Guard Base Honolulu, June 7, 2025. The Coast Guard reservists ICS training is held annually at Base Honolulu, incorporating reservists from Coast Guard District 14, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, Base Honolulu, and PACAREA. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan Akiyama.