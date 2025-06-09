NADI, Fiji (June 10, 2025) U.S. Navy Musicians with the Pacific Fleet “Big Wave” Brass Band perform at Ba Provincial High School during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Nadi, Fiji, June 10, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 18:36
|Photo ID:
|9104654
|VIRIN:
|250610-N-RM599-2186
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|533.81 KB
|Location:
|NADI, FJ
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2025 Conducts Mission Stop in Suva, Fiji, June 10, 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by LCDR Andrew Bertucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.