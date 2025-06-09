Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Conducts Mission Stop in Suva, Fiji, June 10, 2025 [Image 3 of 7]

    NADI, FIJI

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Andrew Bertucci 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    NADI, Fiji (June 10, 2025) U.S. Navy Musician 3rd Class Manuel Hartman, with the Pacific Fleet “Big Wave” Brass Band, performs at Ba Provincial High School during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Nadi, Fiji, June 10, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

    #Fiji
    #Suva
    #IndoPacific
    #CTF-73
    #PP25
    #Pacific Partnership 2025

