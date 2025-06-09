USAFA Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- A cadet participating in the Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory (FERL) program cuts expanded metal as part of the program on June 10, 2025 at Jacks Valley at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. FERL is a program where cadets perform hands-on activities in surveying, construction methods and construction materials under the supervision and guidance of mentors. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)