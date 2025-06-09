Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory 2025 [Image 2 of 2]

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- A cadet participating in the Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory (FERL) program cuts expanded metal as part of the program on June 10, 2025 at Jacks Valley at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. FERL is a program where cadets perform hands-on activities in surveying, construction methods and construction materials under the supervision and guidance of mentors. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 15:58
    Photo ID: 9104153
    VIRIN: 250610-F-HI801-1001
    Resolution: 3986x2653
    Size: 7.52 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Academy
    Education
    Air Force
    Colorado Springs
    #contentcreationweek
    #meritocracy

