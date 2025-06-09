U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- A Cadet and mentor participating in the Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory (FERL) program work on a house being constructed as part of the program on June 10, 2025 at Jacks Valley at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. FERL is a program where cadets perform hands-on activities in surveying, construction methods and construction materials under the supervision and guidance of mentors. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 15:58
|Photo ID:
|9104152
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-HI801-1003
|Resolution:
|4493x2990
|Size:
|7.88 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.