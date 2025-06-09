USAFA Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- A Cadet and mentor participating in the Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory (FERL) program work on a house being constructed as part of the program on June 10, 2025 at Jacks Valley at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. FERL is a program where cadets perform hands-on activities in surveying, construction methods and construction materials under the supervision and guidance of mentors. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)