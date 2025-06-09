250609-N-XE085-1047 HONOLULU, HAWAII (June 9, 2025) - U.S. Pacific Fleet Band’s Woodwind Quintet performs a concert for visitors and guests of the Hale Koa Hotel. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Elizabeth Davis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 15:44
|Photo ID:
|9104080
|VIRIN:
|250609-N-XE085-1047
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|7.43 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band’s Woodwind Quintet Performs in Monthly Concert Series [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.