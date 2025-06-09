Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Audience Applauds U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Woodwind Quintet Unit Leader [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Audience Applauds U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Woodwind Quintet Unit Leader

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    250609-N-XE085-1074 HONOLULU, HAWAII (June 9, 2025) - Musician 1st Class Sandra Herrera, Unit Leader for the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Woodwind Quintet, reacts to the audience’s applause after performing. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Elizabeth Davis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 15:44
    Photo ID: 9104079
    VIRIN: 250609-N-XE085-1074
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Audience Applauds U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Woodwind Quintet Unit Leader [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Audience Applauds U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Woodwind Quintet Unit Leader
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band’s Woodwind Quintet Performs in Monthly Concert Series
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band’s Woodwind Quintet Performs for Monthly Concert Series

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Music
    outreach
    band
    applause
    clarinet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download