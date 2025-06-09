Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ABF1 Potopawi ends NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville tour [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ABF1 Potopawi ends NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville tour

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) Petty Officer First Class Mazabalo Potopawi receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Matt Bolls, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville commanding officer, June 6, 2025, at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 12:48
    Photo ID: 9103408
    VIRIN: 250606-N-N1901-1002
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 13.05 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ABF1 Potopawi ends NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville tour [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cmdr. Biddle ends NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville tour
    Cmdr. Biddle ends NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville tour
    ABF1 Potopawi ends NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville tour
    ABF1 Potopawi ends NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download