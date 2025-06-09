Date Taken: 06.06.2025 Date Posted: 06.11.2025 12:48 Photo ID: 9103408 VIRIN: 250606-N-N1901-1002 Resolution: 4284x5712 Size: 13.05 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, ABF1 Potopawi ends NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville tour [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.