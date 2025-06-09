Cmdr. Biddle ends NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Tyson Biddle receives a Meritorious Service Medal from Capt. Matt Bolls, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville commanding officer, for his service during his tour June 6, 2025, at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. (Courtesy photo)