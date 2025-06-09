250422-N-WD029-1002 GREAT LAKES, IL (Apr. 22, 2025) Musicians at Navy Band Great Lakes participate in Earth Day by cleaning up areas around the music building on base. The US Navy celebrates Earth Day on April 22nd each year with a variety of activities, demonstrating its commitment to environmental protection and sustainability. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Enrique Chavez Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 11:24
|Photo ID:
|9103008
|VIRIN:
|250422-N-WD029-1002
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
