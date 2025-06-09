Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Emily Duff 

    Navy Band Great Lakes

    250422-N-WD029-1001 GREAT LAKES, IL (Apr. 22, 2025) Musicians at Navy Band Great Lakes participate in Earth Day by cleaning up areas around the music building on base. The US Navy celebrates Earth Day on April 22nd each year with a variety of activities, demonstrating its commitment to environmental protection and sustainability. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Enrique Chavez Herrera)

