    SMMC Ruiz speaks at pilot SNCO Leadership School graduation [Image 7 of 8]

    SMMC Ruiz speaks at pilot SNCO Leadership School graduation

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, participates as the guest speaker for the pilot Staff Noncommissioned Officer (SNCO) Leadership School (SLS) graduation, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., June 10, 2025. Previously, staff sergeants and gunnery sergeants attended separate Career and Advanced Schools. SLS combines these former requirements with a new curriculum. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 11:16
    Photo ID: 9102988
    VIRIN: 250610-M-RB959-7405
    Resolution: 5598x3732
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, SMMC Ruiz speaks at pilot SNCO Leadership School graduation [Image 8 of 8], by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    USMC
    Marines
    SMMC

